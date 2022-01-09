Kazakhstan declares a state of emergency as nationwide protests erupt.

Kazakhstan declares a state of emergency as anti-government protests spread across the country.

As the government limits access to social media, police use stun grenades and teargas to disperse crowds.

Protests against rising liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices erupted across Kazakhstan early Wednesday, prompting the country’s president to declare a state of emergency in two regions.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a government order declaring a state of emergency in Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region in western Kazakhstan between January and February.

5-19 in order to keep the public safe.

In Almaty, the country’s former capital, tens of thousands of people took to the streets.

Protesters retaliated with stones after police used stun grenades and teargas to disperse them.

Access to social media apps such as Facebook and Telegram has also been restricted by the government.

Drivers protested against the increase in LPG prices in the city of Zhanaozen in Mangystau on Jan.

2, which later spread to the state’s capital of Aktau.

Supportive protests in the western cities of Atyrau, Aktobe, and Oral, which are home to Kazakhstan’s petroleum and natural gas reserves, spread to other parts of the country, resulting in public demonstrations.

*Ankara-based journalist Dilan Pamuk contributed to this piece.