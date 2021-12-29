Kazakhstan has abolished the death penalty entirely.

Kazakhstan has abolished the death penalty completely.

The president signs a bill that removes the death penalty from the criminal code of the country.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev signed a bill on Wednesday that completely abolished the death penalty in the country, according to the presidency.

According to local reports, Kazakhstan’s parliament passed a bill last week abolishing capital punishment, which would be a significant policy shift for the Central Asian country.

The death penalty was removed entirely from the country’s Criminal Code.

Tokayev signed a decree on February 2, 2021, ratifying the United Nations’ Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.