Kazakhstan has abolished the death penalty entirely.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev signed a bill on Wednesday that completely abolished the death penalty in the country, according to the presidency.
According to local reports, Kazakhstan’s parliament passed a bill last week abolishing capital punishment, which would be a significant policy shift for the Central Asian country.
Tokayev signed a decree on February 2, 2021, ratifying the United Nations’ Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.