Kazakhstan has arrested the former head of the National Security Committee.

Karim Massimov, the former head of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee, was arrested on suspicion of treason, the committee announced on Saturday.

The National Security Committee said in a statement that a treason investigation into Massimov was launched on Thursday, and that he was placed in a temporary detention center.

Massimov was appointed in 2016 and was fired in January.

As nationwide protests continued, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued a decree on June 6.

Over the past week, protests against rising liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices have devolved into massive riots across Kazakhstan.

According to the Interior Minister, 4,266 people have been detained so far, including citizens from neighboring countries.

At least 18 security officers and 26 protesters have died as a result of the ongoing unrest, according to the Kazakhstani Interior Ministry.

Tokayev retaliated by declaring a state of emergency in Almaty, the commercial capital, and the oil-rich Mangystau region, from which the protests spread throughout the country.

Former Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s nephew, Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee Samat Abish, was also fired.

