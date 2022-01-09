Kazakhstan has declared the month of January to be National Day.

Kazakhstan declares a new year in January.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

An official declared Saturday to be a day of national mourning for those who died as a result of massive nationwide protests.

“In light of the numerous human casualties resulting from tragic events in a number of regions of Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decided to declare January 10, 2022, a day of national mourning,” Kazakhstan’s Press Secretary Berik Uali wrote on Facebook.

The relevant decree will be available on the Akorda website of the presidency.

Over the last week, protests against an increase in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have devolved into massive riots across Kazakhstan.

According to the country’s interior minister, 4,266 people have been detained to date, including citizens from neighboring countries.

At least 18 security officers and 26 protesters have died as a result of the ongoing unrest, according to the Kazakhstani Interior Ministry.

Tokayev retaliated by declaring a state of emergency in Almaty, the commercial capital, and the oil-rich Mangystau region, from which the protests spread throughout the country.

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry also announced the deployment of 2,500 troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Armenia are represented by these troops.