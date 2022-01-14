Kazakhstan has lifted the state of emergency in four additional regions.

In four more regions of Kazakhstan, the state of emergency has been lifted.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan lifted the state of emergency in four additional regions on Friday.

According to the Kazakh presidency, the state of emergency in Shymkent, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Turkestan has been lifted.

The state of emergency in West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan had previously been lifted.

The decision was made as the Russian-led military bloc Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) continues to withdraw peacekeepers.

2, Protests erupted in Kazakhstan over an increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in the city of Zhanaozen in Mangystau, which later devolved into clashes with police, with the most violent incidents occurring in Kazakhstan’s former capital and largest city Almaty.

Tokayev requested assistance from CSTO allies, and peacekeepers from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, and Tajikistan arrived in Kazakhstan quickly to assist Kazakh law enforcement in restoring order.

