Kazakhstan is always supported by Turkiye, according to the parliament speaker.

Mustafa Sentop says the situation is being watched “closely and with sadness.”

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Thursday, the Turkish parliament speaker stated that Turkiye is “closely and with sadness” following events in Kazakhstan, where people are protesting rising fuel prices.

“We believe that with common sense, Kazakhstan’s state and brotherly people will overcome these difficult days and quickly achieve peace and stability,” Mustafa Sentop wrote on Twitter.

“Turkey is always on Kazakhstan’s side.”

On January 1, protests erupted.

2 in the Central Asian nation over an increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in the oil town of Zhanaozen in the western Mangystau region.

The protests spread to other parts of the country, eventually morphing into nationwide public demonstrations.

A state of emergency has been declared in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s commercial capital, and the oil-rich Mangystau region to ensure public safety.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also approved the government’s resignation.

He requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russian-led military alliance, and the CSTO agreed to send an unspecified number of peacekeepers.