Kazakhstan thanks Turkish firm for support amid virus

NUR SULTAN

Kazakhstan has thanked a Turkish company for its support in the country’s fight against coronavirus.

The country’s foreign minister, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, sent a letter of thanks to YDA Holding’s chairman Huseyin Arslan, saying the two nations shared a long history of brotherhood.

“When this brotherhood is proven with actions, the friendship between the two countries gets stronger,” he wrote in the letter.

The Turkish firm had sent medical aid to the Central Asian country, and also facilitated the evacuation of Kazakh students in Turkey back to their homeland.

The Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry said other Turkish firms also sent supplies to them.

