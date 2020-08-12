Infosurhoy

Kazakhstan to discuss purchase of Russian COVID-19 vaccines

0
By on News

NUR-SULTAN, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday that a Kazakh delegation will be sent to Moscow in the second half of August to discuss the purchase of Russian-made COVID-19 vaccines, the presidential service announced.

In a letter sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tokayev also congratulated Putin on the successful registration of the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday that the country will start the production of its COVID-19 vaccine within two weeks.

The vaccine, named Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology jointly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Enditem

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply