Kazakhstan’s ‘business as usual’ has been disrupted by massive protests, according to President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requests that the new government reduce inflation and raise people’s income levels.

Kazakhstani President Nursultan Nazarbayev visited Nursultan Nazar

The nation’s president said on Tuesday that the mass protests at the start of this year changed “life as usual” in Kazakhstan.

“Thanks to the unity and solidarity of our people, we were able to preserve the state’s integrity in these difficult circumstances.”

“At this point, the government’s main task should be to improve our citizens’ well-being, close income gaps, and create jobs with decent working conditions,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said via videoconference at the first meeting of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov’s new government.

He went on to say, “We must all work for the good of the country.”

According to Tokayev, the number of people in debt in the Central Asian country has increased, and the salaries of approximately 1 million citizens do not meet their needs.

This is happening in the midst of upbeat reports about steady increases in average wages and per capita income, he said.

“The new government is tasked with improving people’s social welfare by lowering inflation and raising their income levels,” Tokayev said.

He also stated that the money that was illegally taken out of the country would be returned.

“Within two months, the government is required to submit proposals for the repatriation of illegally exported funds and assets,” he added.

Maksat Ramankulov, a deputy in Kazakhstan’s parliament, also stated that between (dollar)140 billion and (dollar)160 billion has been transferred from Kazakhstan to offshore companies over the last 25 years.

‘A clear and equitable state policy’

Tokayev stressed the importance of a “clear and fair state policy” in the construction of a “new Kazakhstan.”

“A policy that will form a competitive and technological economy without oligopolies and official arbitrariness, a policy that will make the rule of law a guarantee of the absolute inviolability of private property as well as human rights and freedoms,” the president said.

On January 1st,

2, Large-scale protests erupted in Kazakhstan over rising fuel prices, escalating into clashes with police, with the most violent incidents occurring in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s former capital and largest city.

Tokayev sought assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russian-led military alliance, and peacekeepers from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, and Tajikistan arrived in Kazakhstan to assist Kazakh law enforcement in restoring order.

Jeyhun Aliyev wrote the piece and contributed to it.