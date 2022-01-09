Kazakhstan’s constitutional order has been restored throughout the country, according to President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev declares that constitutional order has been restored throughout Kazakhstan.

Anti-government protests claimed the lives of 26 people and injured 18 others, according to the Interior Ministry.

Kazakhstan’s constitutional order has been restored throughout the country, according to the president.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told officials in a meeting on counter-terrorism that an anti-terror operation had begun, adding that law enforcement forces had been deployed and were working hard in the former Soviet country, according to a press statement from the Presidency.

“In general, constitutional order was restored throughout the country.”

The situation is under control by the local authorities.

Terrorists, on the other hand, continue to use weapons and cause property damage.

As a result, the counter-terrorism operation will continue until all militants have been eliminated, he stated.

Concerning the deployment of peacekeeping troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kazakhstan, the statement noted that the troops were there for a “limited time to fulfill the function of protecting and guarding strategic places.”

Tokayev had previously asked the CSTO, a military alliance made up of six former Soviet republics and Russia, for help in putting an end to riots in the country, which he described as a “terrorist threat.”

The country’s Interior Ministry reported that 26 people had died and another 18 had been injured in anti-government protests.

The operation was launched, according to the statement, because Kazakhstan’s state of emergency has been in effect since Tuesday.

It also stated that all government and municipal buildings had been cleared, and that 70 checkpoints had been set up across the country.

“Security forces maintained social order in Almaty and safeguarded strategic locations.”

“Street clearing operations continue,” it said.

The terror threat level was also raised to “critical red,” according to the statement.

According to the statement, over 3,000 people were detained as a result of the incidents.

On January 1, protests erupted.

2, when drivers in the oil-rich Mangystau region of the country staged protests against huge price hikes for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which later spread to the city of Aktau.

Supportive protests in Atyrau, Aktobe, and Oral, in western Kazakhstan, where the country’s petroleum and natural gas reserves are located, spread to other parts of the country and turned into.

