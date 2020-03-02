Kazakhstan’s Feb manufacturing PMI at 49.2 vs Jan’s 47.1

ALMATY, March 2 – Kazakhstan’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was at 49.2 in February versus 47.1 in January, signaling the fourth successive deterioration in activity across the factory sector, a survey showed on Monday.

The rate of contraction was the softest for three months, however, amid slower declines in production and new business, according to the survey produced by IHS Markit and sponsored by Kazakh investment bank Tengri Partners. A number below 50 indicates a contraction.

Workforce numbers rose for the first time since November, and firms’ output expectations strengthened to their highest levels since data collection began in March 2019.

According to the survey, suppliers’ delivery times continued to lengthen during February, with firms citing logistical issues and shortages. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)