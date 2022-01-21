Kazakhstan’s president claims that social injustice is to blame for recent unrest.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says the gap between rich and poor has reached an unacceptable level.

The recent events in Kazakhstan in early January were sparked by a disparity between the rich and the poor, according to the country’s president.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, speaking at a meeting with global business representatives, said the recent riots across the country exposed the country’s long-standing problems.

“The gap between rich and poor has reached an unacceptable level,” Tokayev said, adding that the country is now faced with the strategic task of profound social order transformation.

According to the president, the country’s riots were caused by social inequality.

“Terrorist militants and their backers took advantage of the situation.”

He backed up international research firms’ claims that 162 people control half of the country’s wealth.

Tokayev believes the situation must be rectified as soon as possible.

The president vowed to continue the country’s policy of political transformation.

“I intend to continue my policy of societal modernization and political transformation.

Reforms are headed in the right direction.

This is the start of the transition to a free market economy with a social focus.”

On January 1st,

2, Large-scale protests erupted in Kazakhstan over an increase in fuel prices in the city of Zhanaozen in the Mangystau region, which later devolved into clashes with police, with the most violent incidents occurring in Kazakhstan’s former capital and largest city Almaty.

Tokayev sought assistance from a Russian-led military bloc, and peacekeepers from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, and Tajikistan quickly arrived in Kazakhstan, assisting Kazakh law enforcement in restoring order.

