Kazakhstan’s president has called the country’s protests an “attempted coup.”

Kazakhstan’s president has described the protests as an “attempted coup.”

Leaders of the CSTO meet via video conference to discuss the latest developments in Central Asia.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

On Monday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described recent protests in the country as “an attempted coup d’etat” sparked by a rise in fuel prices.

During an extraordinary virtual meeting, he was speaking to leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance led by Russia of former Soviet states.

According to Tokayev, the protests began “on a command,” with demonstrators attempting to seize weapons and military equipment at first.

He claimed that the riots were led by “terrorists, including foreign fighters,” and that 16 law enforcement officers were killed, two of whom were beheaded.

Kazakhstan’s president stated that evidence of the terror plot would be presented to the world soon.

Tokayev stated that order has been restored in the country, that the “anti-terrorist” operation may be completed soon, and that he will present a new potential Cabinet to the parliament on Tuesday for consideration.

The Kazakh leader praised the CSTO’s role in putting an end to the unrest, saying that all member countries were united in their support for Kazakhstan and that the arrival of the peacekeeping mission assisted in regaining control of Almaty, the country’s commercial center and former capital.

The unrest began in January of this year.

When the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) doubled, it was number two.

From January, Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty and Mangystau.

5-19 before bringing it to the rest of the country.

His cabinet resigned as well, but the protests continued.

He then appealed for assistance from the Eurasian military alliance, which dispatched troops to put down the uprising.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko urged his allies to “take lessons” from Kazakhstan’s situation.

He believes the Kazakh authorities “will eventually come to this point,” despite the fact that external interference in Kazakhstan is not as visible as it was in Belarus (during the 2020 protests over his election victory).

The protests were described by Russian President Vladimir Putin as “an attack on Kazakhstan” and “an act of aggression,” with Putin emphasizing that the protests were not sparked solely by an increase in fuel prices.

He claimed that the CSTO peacekeeping mission should not be referred to as “occupational forces,” and that the peacekeeping contingent would be withdrawn as soon as the situation returned to normal.

Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon proposed the creation of a common terrorist organization list that would be applicable to all CSTO countries.