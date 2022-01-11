Kazakhstan’s president promises to expose those responsible for the unrest.

President promises to expose those behind Kazakhstan’s unrest.

Tokayev tells parliament that the recent protests were “terror attacks,” and that some security personnel were disloyal.

SULTAN NUR, KAZAKHSTAN

On Tuesday, Kazakhstan’s president stated that it is critical to identify those who are inciting unrest in the country, referring to recent protests and arson as “terror attacks.”

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated in parliament that attacks on Kazakhstan had been planned for years and that ethnic conflict in the southern Jambyl province last year was part of that plan.

He also accused some National Security Committee members and officials of betraying the state.

“Despite having significant military ammunition, the regional chiefs of the National Security Committee left the buildings during the events (protests), leaving weapons and confidential documents behind,” Tokayev said.

“The unity of our society was systematically shattered by professionally designed situations,” Tokayev said, adding that those who organized the attacks used public outrage over fuel price hikes as a tool.

Why did the state “fall asleep in the face of the militants’ sleeper cells,” he wondered.

“Why are there so many illegal weapons and special equipment on our country’s territory?” he asked. “Now the special investigation and operations team will have to resolve these issues in a qualified and integrated manner,” he added.

All institutions responsible for the country’s national security will be reorganized, according to Tokayev.

Tokayev ordered the National Bank to tighten controls in the financial sector, citing the risk of financial institutions transferring capital abroad and the fact that they had detected movement in some accounts.

In addition, he proposed a five-year salary freeze for state officials, particularly legislators.

In the aftermath of protests against the doubling of LPG prices, the president declared a state of emergency in the former Soviet country last week.

Later, he asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russian-led military alliance, for help, and troops were dispatched to put down the unrest.

During a week of protests across the country, at least 164 people were killed, including a 4-year-old girl.

*Jeyhun Aliyev is the author of this piece.