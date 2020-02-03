KC Chiefs rally past 49ers to end 50-year Super Bowl drought

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — The Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year wait for a Super Bowl victory after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday with a thrilling late comeback led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It’s the first National Football League championship for Kansas City since their triumph over the Minnesota Vikings in 1970.

Mahomes led the Chiefs back from a 20-10 fourth quarter deficit to a breathtaking finish to Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Running back Damien Williams caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to put the Chiefs 24-20 ahead with 2:44 left, and after the 49ers lost the ball on downs, he took a handoff, veered to the outside and sprinted to the end zone untouched for a 38-yard score.

Williams finished with 104 yards rushing on 17 carries, and added 29 yards on four receptions. The 100-yard rushing effort was the fifth of his career, and his second in postseason play.

Mahomes was named MVP of Super Bowl LIV, becoming the youngest player to have won both the NFL and Super Bowl MVP awards.