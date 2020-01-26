Kean off mark, but Everton stunned late on by Newcastle

LIVERPOOL, England, Jan 21 – Striker Moise Kean finally opened his Everton account with his first goal for the club but Newcastle United scored twice in stoppage time to snatch a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old, making his 22nd appearance since a 27.5 million euros ($30.5 million) move from Juventus, celebrated wildly in front of the Goodison Park faithful when firing home after 30 minutes.

Carlo Ancelotti’s resurgent Everton side dominated an injury-hit Newcastle and deservedly doubled their lead in the 54th minute when in-form English forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin notched his 10th league goal of the season.

There looked no way back for injury-hit Newcastle who had barely threatened the Everton goal and substitute Florian Lejeune’s overhead kick looked no more than a consolation.

Yet Newcastle were not finished and Lejeune grabbed the most dramatic of equalisers when he touched home after a goalmouth scramble in the fifth minute of stoppage time. ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)