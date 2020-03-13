Kearney talks up Nikorima’s impact role

Stephen Kearney has no doubt Kodi Nikorima will be shattered by his early-season NRL benching, but believes he can be explosive as the Warriors’ dummy half impact man.

Chanel Harris-Tavita won the pre-season battle of the five-eighths in the eyes of Kearney, who has named the club’s 2019 rookie of the year to start outside halfback Blake Green against the Knights in Newcastle on Saturday.

Accomplished Kiwis half and former Brisbane playmaker Nikorima didn’t do enough to stave off the talents of the youngster and won’t retain the No.6 jersey that was primarily his after he crossed the Tasman midway through last season.

Kearney said the 25-year-old had shown a brave face when learning his fate for round one.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’ve played international footy or not – when you don’t make your preferred position, I’m picking there would be always disappointment,” Kearney said.

“But Kodi understands that’s what we think is best for the footy team… I feel he can really be an asset for us coming off the bench and providing a little spark.

“He’s had a really good training week which shows he just wants to get on with the job.”

Kearney liked Nikorima’s threat out of dummy half when New Zealand outclassed Great Britain in two home Tests last November.

Added to that, 20-year-old Harris-Tavita has continued to impress with his composure and boasted a longer kicking game which could be important given the weakened state of the Warriors pack.

“I’m picking early in the competition it’s going to be a territory and position type of game. It normally is at the start of the competition,” Kearney said.

Injuries to Agnatius Paasi and Josh Curran has forced the Warriors to field two debutant forwards on their bench – freshly signed prop Jamayne Taunoa-Brown and second-rower Eliesa Katoa.

There was positive news on the injury front when captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck completed most of training on his injured foot on Wednesday morning.

Kearney said the world class fullback now needs to recover sufficiently to prove he is ready to start the season opener.