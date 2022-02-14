Keir Starmer claims that the Conservatives are neglecting the manufacturing industry, which has lost 93k jobs since 2010.

With 93k jobs lost since 2010, Keir Starmer claims that the Conservatives are neglecting the manufacturing sector.

As part of a tour of Northern England and the Midlands, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that a Labour government would encourage businesses to “buy, make, and sell in Britain.”

Sir Keir also emphasized the importance of “making Brexit work,” after previously stating that if Labour came to power, he would not seek re-entry into the EU.

According to Labour Party research, the number of manufacturing jobs fell by 93,000 between 2009 and 2021, when the previous Labour Government was in power.

There are 16,000 fewer jobs in the North and 18,500 in the Midlands.

Between 2010 and 2020, nearly one million manufacturing jobs were added in Germany, according to Labor.

Low investment, a failure to improve productivity, and budget cuts to skills budgets, according to Sir Keir Starmer, are to blame for the decline.

The Labour leader was speaking ahead of a stop in Burnley as part of his round-the-country tour during the summer recess.

Sir Keir met with the region’s Police and Crime Commissioner in Sunderland on Monday.

He will visit the tech firm What More UK on Tuesday, where he will say that Labour intends to “buy, make, and sell in Britain” and warn that “leaving the EU and thinking the job is done” is not enough.

“For far too long, the decline of manufacturing has been treated as inevitable and irreversible,” he will say.

That will never be acceptable to me.

“However, these figures demonstrate how the government’s failure to support British business has resulted in a staggering loss of jobs.”

“The next Labour government would provide practical plans to help our manufacturers buy, make, and sell in the United Kingdom.”

“We’d be as ambitious for towns and cities across the country as they are for themselves, investing in skills, technology, and good jobs so that people can once again reap the benefits of British industry.”

A request for comment from the government was made.

