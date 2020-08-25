Keir Starmer demands eviction ban extension as Government rough sleeping tsar quits

Keir Starmer has called for the government to extend the ban on evictions to prevent a homelessness crisis.

It comes after the Government’s rough sleeping adviser unexpectedly stepped down last night.

Dame Louise Casey, who was appointed to lead the rough sleeping taskforce in May, told housing groups on Wednesday she will be stepping back from the role.

With the ban on evictions due to end next week, potentially putting hundreds of thousands of renters at risk of losing their homes, ministers have been warned against a “leadership vacuum”.

Housing charity Shelter fears nearly a quarter of a million people are at risk of being kicked out of their homes because of Covid-19’s economic impact.

The five-month ban on evictions is due to run out on Sunday.

Keir Starmer said: “Figures released today show the number of homeless children has a hit 14 year high.

“Yet the ban on evictions will be lifted in just three days.

” Boris Johnson needs to get his head out of the sand and extend the ban on evictions, now.”

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said the government would make “further announcements” regarding the temporary ban on evictions “shortly”.

Asked whether the Government will extend the temporary ban on evictions, the Transport Secretary told LBC: “Well I used to be housing minister so it is an area I know something about and of course what we did during the pandemic is allowed a significant period of time to make sure that nobody could be evicted for not paying their rent, perhaps because of their job situation.

“I know that getting that balance right between the renters and the landlords is something that my colleagues in the housing ministry are working closely on and I think they will make further announcements about it shortly which I’m not privy to right now.”

Shadow Housing Secretary Thangham Debbonaire said Dame Louise’s resignation raised “serious questions” about the Government’s rough sleeping strategy.

She said: “This chaotic Government has no plan to avoid a self-made homelessness crisis this winter.

“They need to extend the ban on evictions, and come forward with a credible plan to keep their promise that no renter will lose their home because of Coronavirus.”

Experts have warned a surge in evictions could worsen Covid-19 infection rates.

And such a surge could have “serious consequences” on emergency departments as they head into a busy winter period, public health organisations believe.

Some 19 organisations, including seven royal colleges, MedAct and Pathway, have written jointly to Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick about the health risks associated with lifting the ban.

They write: “As public health organisations, we are deeply concerned that failure to prevent an evictions and homelessness crisis could significantly contribute to an increase of Covid-19 infections.”

The president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, Dr Katherine Henderson, said there could be “serious consequences” for the health service.

She said: “As the winter months approach and we begin to see a rise in attendances in our departments as we continue to treat and manage patients alongside the coronavirus, we simply cannot risk a surge in homelessness.

“For this reason, we are calling on the Government to extend the ban on evictions for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic to prevent tens of thousands of people slipping into homelessness.”