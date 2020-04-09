Keir Starmer elected Labour leader with 56% of vote on first round — as it happened

Live coverage of the results of the Labour leadership and deputy leadership elections
- Sir Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary, has won a resounding victory in the Labour leadership contest. He got 56.2% of the first-preference votes, beating Rebecca Long-Bailey (on 27.6%) and Lisa Nandy (on 16.2%). See 11.17am. Angela Rayner was elected deputy leader, with Rosena Allin-Khan as runner-up but a long way behind. See 11.28am. The result marks a decisive break with the Jeremy Corbyn era. Although Starmer was reluctant to criticise Corbyn to any significant extent during the leadership contest, and although he has committed to keeping the key elements of the 2019 Labour manifesto, his background and political outlook make him a very different sort of leader. Corbyn’s enemies in the party have warmly welcomed the result (see 12.45pm), while Corbyn’s supporters have urged Starmer not to abandon Corbyn’s radicalism. (See 11.45am.) You can read the results in full on the Labour website here.
- Starmer has agreed to meet Boris Johnson next week to discuss the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis. Johnson said in an open letter to opposition party leaders that all parties “have a duty to work together at this moment of national emergency”. (See 10.19am.) But, in his victory speech, Starmer said that working constructively with the government would not mean avoiding being critical when that was deserved. He said:
Under my leadership we will engage constructively with the government, not opposition for opposition’s sake. Not scoring party political points or making impossible demands. But with the courage to support where that’s the right thing to do.
But we will test the arguments that are put forward. We will shine a torch on critical issues and where we see mistakes or faltering government or things not happening as quickly as they should we’ll challenge that and call that out.
- Starmer said that there must be no return to “business as usual” after the coronavirus crisis is over. In his victory speech he said:
When we do get through this we cannot go back to business as usual. This virus has exposed the fragility of our society. It’s lifted a curtain.
Too many will have given too much. Some of us will have lost too much. We know in our hearts, things are going to have to change.
We can see so clearly now who the key workers really are.
When we get through this it’ll be because of our NHS staff, our care workers, our ambulance drivers, our emergency services, our cleaners, our porters.
It will be because of the hard work and bravery of every key worker as they took on this virus and kept our country going.
For too long they’ve been taken for granted and poorly paid. They were last and now they should be first.
In their courage and their sacrifice and their bravery, we can see a better future. This crisis has brought out the resilience and human spirit in all of us.
- He issued a fresh apology for antisemitism in the Labour party and promised to “tear out this poison”. In his victory speech he said:
Antisemitism has been a stain on our party. I have seen the grief that it’s brought to so many Jewish communities.
On behalf of the Labour party, I am sorry.
And I will tear out this poison by its roots and judge success by the return of Jewish members and those who felt that they could no longer support us.
Boris Johnson has posted this on Twitter following his call with Sir Keir Starmer.
Labour has also announced the results today of elections to fill three posts on the national executive committee, the party’s governing body. As Sienna Rodgers reports at LabourList, all three posts have gone to candidates backed by “centrist” groups, not Corbynites. Rodgers explains:
In another huge victory for Corbynsceptics today, all three candidates were endorsed by Blairite group Progress and ‘old right’ organisation Labour First …
Multiple slates were put forward by organisations belonging to the Labour left, however, with Momentum and the Campaign for Labour Party Democracy backing different candidates.
Rodgers puts it more bluntly here.
By the end of Jeremy Corbyn’s time as leader he had majority support on the NEC. But these results will shift the balance a bit, and Sir Keir Starmer will also be able to count on the strong support of some NEC union members who tended to back Corbyn. Control of the NEC is vital because, without its backing, Starmer won’t be able to make any significant changes at party HQ, such as installing a new general secretary.
Sir Keir Starmer has accepted Boris Johnson’s offer (see 10.19am) to meet next week to discuss the coronavirus crisis. A spokesperson for the new Labour leader said:
This afternoon Keir Starmer spoke with the prime minister about the current national emergency. Keir offered to work constructively with the government on how best to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, accepted the prime minister’s offer to meet next week and agreed arrangements for privy council briefings and discussions.
And this is from Ed Miliband, Jeremy Corbyn’s predecessor as Labour leader. Miliband is seen as someone who may well be offered a post in Starmer’s shadow cabinet.
Here is Jeremy Corbyn on the result.
The Conservative party has issued this statement from Amanda Milling, the Conservative party co-chair. Echoing Boris Johnson (see 10.19am), she is urging Starmer to work with the government in fighting the coronavirus. Milling said:
I congratulate Keir Starmer on becoming the new leader of the Labour party.
The coronavirus is the biggest threat this country has faced in decades, so I call on Keir Starmer to put aside the divisiveness and infighting that has plagued the top of the Labour party for the last five years, and work with the government to support the national effort.
At this moment of national emergency, it is important that we all work together to fight this virus by staying at home, to protect our NHS and save lives.
Given that even ministers like Matt Hancock have admitted that some aspects of the government’s handling of coronavirus deserve criticism, this will look like an attempt to co-opt Labour into No 10’s strategy to neutralise any political blowback in the future.
Here is Sadiq Khan, the Labour mayor of London, on the election result.
And here is the statement that Lisa Nandy has released congratulating Sir Keir Starmer on his victory.
And this is from Rebecca Long-Bailey, the leadership candidate supported by the Corbynite left. She is urging everyone in Labour to support Starmer, who she says will be a “brilliant prime minister”.
This is from Angela Rayner, who has been self-isolating at home while recovering from coronavirus.
The Labour MP Jess Phillips, who stood for the Labour leadership herself before withdrawing when it became clear that she would not get enough CLP or union nominations to get onto the final ballot, has just told Sky News that if Starmer offers her a post in the shadow cabinet, she will probably accept.
Here is my colleague Rowena Mason’s full story about the leadership election result.
Momentum, the Labour organisation for Jeremy Corbyn supporters, has put out a statement saying that it intends to hold Starmer to account and that he should appoint a “broad” shadow cabinet (ie, one that includes members of the Corbynite left). A Momentum spokesperson said:
In four and a half years, Jeremy Corbyn and the movement around him has changed our party and country for the better, giving a voice to the hopes of millions who felt unrepresented in politics.
Austerity as a political project has been defeated and the dark days when Labour cheered on privatisation, pursued illegal wars and demonised migrants are long gone. Our membership has tripled in size, we have doubled the number of socialist MPs and our party brims with ideas and vision for a socialist future.
Keir has pledged support for most of the programme, including the public ownership of rail, mail, energy and water, a green new deal, kicking the privatisers out of the NHS, scrapping tuition fees, closing down detention centres and taxing the top 5%.
His mandate is to build on Jeremy’s transformative vision, and this means appointing a broad shadow cabinet who believe in the policies and will work with members to make them a reality.
In this new era Momentum will play a new role. We’ll hold Keir to account and make sure he keeps his promises, champion big ideas like the green new deal, build the power of Labour members and do everything we can to get a Labour government elected.
During the leadership contest Starmer ran as a unity candidate and he very intentionally avoided saying anything that might alienate Corbynites in the party. “I profoundly believe that if our party can’t pull together and unify, then we’re going to carry on losing,” Starmer told Andrew Neil in an interview, explaining this strategy.
But the left still have their doubts about his intentions, fuelled by stories like this one in last week’s Sunday Times (paywall) claiming that Starmer was planning “to purge Jeremy Corbyn’s allies in the shadow cabinet and party headquarters within weeks of becoming Labour leader”.
And here are the results for the deputy leadership.
Here are the overall number of votes cast.
Here are are the results of the first round.
Here are the results of the second round.
And here are the results of the third round.
Here are the full results of the Labour leadership election.
Here are the overall results.
And here are the results section by section.