Keir Starmer has refused to apologize for photos of him drinking beer and claims that no Covid rules were broken.

The Labour leader has been chastised for the image, after admitting to attending a lockdown gathering in May 2020 and calling for the PM to resign.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour Party’s leader, has refused to apologise for photos of him drinking beer with his staff during the Spring lockdown.

He defended the photos, which were taken in an office in April 2021 in the run-up to the May 2021 elections, insisting that no Covid rules were broken.

Sir Keir said he had stopped for a takeaway with colleagues at City of Durham MP Mary Foy’s constituency office while working on the Hartlepool byelection campaign.

There appeared to be at least five people in the room, one of whom appeared to be eating a pasta meal.

People in England were not allowed to mix indoors except for work at the time.

However, the Labour leader has insisted that he followed the rules.

“The restrictions allowed people to work when they needed to,” Sir Keir said on LBC Radio. “We were running an election campaign, we were in a constituency office.”

He said there were no restaurants or pubs open, and the hotel where he and his colleagues were staying didn’t serve food, so “if you didn’t get a takeaway, our team wasn’t eating that evening.”

The Labour leader was chastised for the photo, and he called for Boris Johnson to resign after he admitted to attending a lockdown gathering in No10’s garden but refused to apologise for being photographed drinking alcohol.

“At some point, the Conservatives try to drag everyone down with them,” he said.

“We didn’t break any rules, we were working in the office and we stopped for a takeaway,” Sir Keir said when asked if he was willing to apologize.

“We made no mistakes,” he added.

A caller, however, accused Corbyn of being a “hypocrite” and “misleading the country” over the image.

“It’s like listening to Boris Johnson without the harrumphing,” said one radio listener.

Sir Keir should refer himself for an internal investigation into the footage, according to Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, who has called for Mr Johnson to resign over the Downing Street party allegations.

“I believe he is.

