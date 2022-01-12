Keir Starmer leads calls for Boris Johnson to resign as leader of the Downing Street Party at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Keir Starmer leads the call for Boris Johnson to resign as leader of the Downing Street Party during Prime Minister’s Questions.

The Labour leader accused Prime Minister Theresa May of misleading parliament and violating the ministerial code.

“The party is over,” says Keir Starmer, referring to Boris Johnson’s resignation over the Downing Street “BYOB” drinks.

For making “a series of ridiculous denials,” the Labour leader accused the Prime Minister of misleading parliament and breaking the ministerial code, and claimed he was a “man without shame.”

Sir Keir led a chorus of opposition MPs calling for Mr Johnson’s resignation at Prime Minister’s Questions, accusing him of breaking the rules over the lockdown-busting May 2020 party and then telling parliament that no rules had been broken.

“We’ve got the Prime Minister going to Downing Street parties, which is clearly against the rules,” Sir Keir said.

The Prime Minister is making a series of absurd denials that he knows are false – a clear violation of the ministerial code.

“According to the code, ministers who knowingly mislead Parliament will be expected to resign.”

“Prime Minister, the party’s over.”

The only question is whether the British people will vote him out, whether his party will vote him out, or whether he will do the right thing and resign.

Sir Keir was advised by Mr Johnson to wait for Sue Gray’s investigation into social events at No10 and other departments.

“That apology was pretty worthless, wasn’t it?” Sir Keir said after telling Labour leader Ed Miliband that he had apologized and accepted “full responsibility” for “all the misjudgments that have been made.”

“What makes the Prime Minister believe the rules don’t apply to him?”

“So, the Prime Minister didn’t notice that he was at a social event,” said Labour MP Chris Bryant, who chairs the Commons Standards Committee.

Isn’t that your excuse?

“How naive does the Prime Minister believe the British people are?”

Worst of all, he’s already ruined Allegra Stratton’s career, tarnished Lord Geidt’s reputation, and now he’s making a fool of every single MP who backed him earlier, every single one who goes on the radio and television to defend this barrage of nonsense.

“Wouldn’t it be despicable if, in the search for a scapegoat, some junior member of staff loses their job?”

