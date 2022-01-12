Keir Starmer leads calls for Boris Johnson to resign over the Downing Street party at Prime Minister’s Questions.

The Labour leader accused the Prime Minister of deceiving Parliament and violating the ministerial code of conduct.

“The party is over,” Sir Keir Starmer said of Boris Johnson’s decision to resign over the Downing Street “BYOB” drinks.

For making “a series of ridiculous denials,” the Labour leader accused the Prime Minister of misleading Parliament and breaking the ministerial code, and claimed he was a “man without shame.”

Sir Keir led a chorus of opposition MPs calling for Mr Johnson’s resignation at Prime Minister’s Questions, accusing him of breaking the rules over the lockdown-busting May 2020 party while telling Parliament that no rules had been broken.

“We’ve got the Prime Minister attending Downing Street parties – a clear violation of the rules,” Sir Keir said.

The Prime Minister is making a series of absurd denials that he knows are false – a clear violation of the ministerial code.

“According to the code, ministers who knowingly mislead Parliament are expected to resign.”

“Prime Minister, the party’s over.

“Will the British public, his party, or he do the decent thing and resign?” is the only question.

Sir Keir should wait for senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry into social events at No 10 and other departments, according to Mr Johnson.

“That apology was pretty worthless, wasn’t it?” the Labour leader said when he told him he had apologized and accepted “full responsibility” for “all the misjudgments that have been made.”

“How come the Prime Minister still believes the rules do not apply to him?”

“So, the Prime Minister didn’t notice that he was at a social event,” said Labour MP Chris Bryant, who chairs the Commons Standards Committee.

Isn’t that your excuse?

“I mean, how stupid does the Prime Minister think the British people are? The worst part is that he’s already completely destroyed Allegra Stratton’s career, tarnished Lord Geidt’s reputation, and now he’s making fools of every single MP who backed him earlier, every single one who goes on the radio and television to defend this shower of shenanigans.”

“Wouldn’t it be absolutely despicable if some junior member was used as a scapegoat in the search for a scapegoat?”

