Keir Starmer suggests that Labour could form an informal pact with the Liberal Democrats to defeat the Conservatives in the next election.

Recent by-elections, according to Labour’s leader, show that left-wing parties can work together.

In an apparent admission that Labour may not be able to win a majority on its own at the next election, Sir Keir Starmer has opened the door to an informal electoral pact with other left-wing parties.

The Leader of the Opposition pledged that his party would continue to run candidates in every constituency, but hinted that resources might be diverted from seats where the Liberal Democrats or Greens are the main opposition to the Conservatives.

Sir Keir would need a larger swing than Tony Blair in 1997 to win an outright majority for Labour.

The Lib Dems, Greens, and Plaid Cymru formed a formal pro-Remain pact in dozens of seats at the last election, supporting a single candidate to defeat the Conservatives.

“I do believe we should have a Labour candidate that people can vote for wherever they live,” Sir Keir said when asked if he would support a similar arrangement with Labour included.

And taking that away from them is not the right thing to do.”

“Given the size of the task that we face, given my utter determination to get this over the line at the next general election, I am very clear as to what our target seats are,” he said.

“I understand where we need to win across the United Kingdom.”

As a result, I’ll concentrate my party’s efforts on those target seats, the ones where we know we can and must win.”

“Chesham and Amersham, North Shropshire, are not on my list of target seats,” he said, citing by-elections this year in which the Lib Dems defeated the Conservatives thanks to the support of usual Labour voters.

Yes, I’m glad the Tories have been thrown out there.

But, given the situation, I have to take an approach that is very clearly focused on the path for the Labour Party to win power at the next general election.”

Sir Keir acknowledged the situation.

