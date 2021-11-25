Kellogg’s and striking employees will meet again next week to discuss a new contract.

Kellogg’s and striking employees will resume contract negotiations next week.

Kellogg’s and its union agreed to return to the bargaining table one day after the company threatened to start permanently replacing its striking workers.

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union and the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company are set to resume contract negotiations next Tuesday.

Since October, approximately 1,400 employees at Kellogg’s four US cereal plants, one of which is in Lancaster County, have been on strike.

The two sides met earlier this week for one day but did not make much progress.

One of the major issues is Kellogg’s two-tiered wage system, which pays newer workers less and provides fewer benefits.

Kellogg’s manufactures all of its cereal brands, including Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies, at plants in Battle Creek, Michigan, Omaha, Nebraska, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Memphis, Tennessee.

