Kelly Brook traumatised as thieves burgle £3m London home and steal jewellery

Kelly Brook has been left ‘terrified’ after her luxury London home was burgled on Tuesday night, MailOnline can reveal.

The TV star is understood to have disturbed the intruder after returning home from presenting her Heart FM radio show.

Kelly, 40, was unhurt but is said to be extremely shaken.

The thief fled with electrical items and precious jewellery of Kelly’s.

A neighbour of the former model told MailOnline today: ‘Kelly was burgled last night. Police spoke to me and wanted to know if I had any further information.’

A source added: ‘Kelly has been left really shaken up by the burglary.

‘Police were called between 7pm and 8pm on Tuesday but the thief had managed to escape before they arrived at the property.

‘They did get away with some electronic items and jewellery but it’s more the fear of someone being at her home which has upset Kelly.’

A source close to Kelly revealed today: ‘The police arrived between 7pm and 9pm last night.

‘We think she may have returned home after her slot on Heart FM and disturbed the burglar while he was still in her house.

‘He managed to escape with electronic items and some jewellery. Understandably Kelly has been left terribly shocked by this.’

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: ‘Police were called at around 7.35pm on Tuesday February 11 to a report of a burglary at an address in London.

‘There was no report of injury. Officers attended the location and have begun an investigation. There has been no arrest at this early stage.’

Kelly and co-host Jason King – JK – present a three hour show on Heart London every weekday between 4pm and 7pm.

The station confirmed that, despite the drama, she will be in the studio to present this Wednesday’s show.

She was pictured outside the radio studios before her show on Tuesday in a camel coat and knee-high boots.

Kelly, who’s in a relationship with French model and actor Jeremy Parisi, 33, also owns a £1 million farmhouse in Kent, where she’s become a keen gardener.

The former actress has reportedly spent 12 years renovating the property, while also keeping her flat in London for when she’s working in the city.

Talking about her Kent home in 2018, she said: ‘For me it was about stripping it back to its bare bones, and getting the landscaping right.

‘Anyone who’s owned a period property knows it’s a never-ending labour of love.

‘I wanted the house to look its age so I worked with an architect, stripping out the plaster to expose the frame of the house and the original beams.

‘But though it looks old, it’s super-efficient and has underfloor heating.’

Kelly began her presenting career aged 19 in January 1999, when she replaced Denise van Outen on Channel 4’s Big Breakfast alongside Johnny Vaughan.

She left the show in July 1999. In 2005, she hosted Celebrity Love Island for ITV.

She has also become a star in the US appearing in science fiction drama Smallville, NBC sitcom One Big Happy and horror movie Piranha 3D.