Kelly Canon, an anti-vaxxer who held a rally against vaccinations, died after Covid turned into double pneumonia.

Kelly Canon died on Monday after her employer reportedly granted her a religious exemption to avoid getting the vaccine.

The Texas conservative had rallied against the vaccine and reveled in the fact that he didn’t have to take it.

According to medical experts, the Covid vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death in fully vaccinated patients.

While there have been cases of Covid in people who have been vaccinated, they are uncommon.

If a breakthrough case occurs, victims are unlikely to be hospitalized with severe or fatal symptoms from the virus.

The Omicron variant is more infectious, according to health officials, and could result in more breakthrough cases.

However, by giving all vaccinated Americans a booster shot, the spread of the disease can be slowed.

Infection with the Omicron variant is expected to cause severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. Current vaccines are expected to protect against these complications.

Vaccines against other variants, such as Delta, have proven to be effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death.

Side effects from the vaccine are also extremely rare, according to studies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are the source for this information.

The CDC continues to urge Americans to get the Covid vaccine and booster to reduce their chances of contracting the disease or suffering serious symptoms if they do.

Cannon had spread misinformation about vaccines on social media in the weeks leading up to her death, according to the Arlington Republican Party’s Facebook page.

The statement said, “Another tragedy and loss for our Republican family.”

“Today, our dear friend Kelly Canon succumbed to pneumonia.

“As a loyal and beloved friend and Patriot, Kelly will live on in our hearts forever.”

We will keep her family in our prayers.”

Cannon reportedly declared her religious exemption on Facebook in November.

According to the Daily Beast, she wrote, “Good news!!!!! My employer has ‘granted’ my religious exemption request.”

“Thank God, no jabby-jabby for me!”

She had shared wild conspiracy theories on Twitter, including a video claiming the coronavirus pandemic was “planned” in advance.

In another tweet, Cannon stated, “We’ve been blatantly lied to for two decades.”

According to the Daily Beast, her final Facebook posts discussed a recent “Covid symposium.”

Despite the advice of health experts and its proven effectiveness against Covid, she shared a speech from a December event that discouraged people from getting the vaccine.

God Save Our Children, a “conservative group fighting against…,” organized the event.

