Kelly Clarkson Will Temporarily Replace Simon Cowell On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Kelly Clarkson will appear on “America’s Got Talent” as Simon Cowell’s temporary replacement after the latter injured his back following a recent electric bike accident.

Cowell will be missing “AGT’s” inaugural live shows this week, so someone has to fill in for him. “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson announced in a statement that she will be joining Simon’s fellow judges Howie Mandell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara to do the show for the time being.

“My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for ‘AGT’,” Clarkson said as quoted by TVLine.

“But no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You’re welcome in advance!”

Cowell broke his back over the weekend while testing an electric bike. His spokesperson released a statement shortly after the incident happened.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline.

“He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

On Aug. 8, Simon underwent a six-hour surgery, and he is currently recovering.

“He broke his back in a few places. They operated overnight, the surgery went well, and he is in the hospital recovering,” the spokesperson said after the surgery.

An insider spoke about Cowell’s condition with Page Six. The tipster shared that he got a number of breaks and needed a metal rod put on his back.

“When he fell off the bike he landed right on his back which broke in a number of places,” the source said.

“He was in shock and in massive amounts of pain. Lauren went with him to the hospital and has been allowed in briefly to see him. He’s doing OK in the circumstances,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, Cowell took to Twitter and offered an advice to those who are planning to buy an electric bike. He encouraged them to “read the manual before you ride it for the first time.”

In another tweet, the “AGT” judge thanked the nurses and doctors who looked after him in the hospital.

“And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone Simon,” Cowell wrote.