Kellyanne Conway appears unrecognizable in old photos taken before her transformation as White House counselor.

Kellyanne Conway, a former Senior Counselor to then-President Donald Trump, looks unrecognizable in throwback photos from before her White House transformation.

Conway has worn a variety of outfits during her career as a political consultant and before her ascension to the White House.

Conway, then known as Kellyanne Fitzpatrick, appeared on a Women in Politics panel for C-SPAN in 1995.

Conway, then 28, was described as a “distinguished pollster” who worked with former President Ronald Reagan in the video.

Conway is dressed in a beige pantsuit and has her trademark blond hair pulled back slightly with a hairband.

Conway founded the Polling Company when she was 28 years old, with clients such as Vaseline, American Express, and Hasbro.

Conway rose to prominence after President Trump hired her as a senior adviser to his campaign in an attempt to appeal to female voters.

After Paul Manafort resigned, she was named campaign manager and became the first woman to successfully run a US presidential campaign.

As she entered the White House, however, Conway’s appearance changed.

Many people noticed she was tired at the start of Trump’s presidency.

Conway appeared fresh-faced a year later, prompting speculation that she had undergone a neck lift.

Conway’s possible cosmetic procedures, such as botox, a brow lift, and an eye lift, have been the subject of some speculation.

According to Daniel Barrett of HollywoodLife, her rejuvenated appearance was most likely the result of a facial resurfacing procedure.

“It also appears she’s had significant hyaluronic acid fillers andor facial fat grafting,” he added.

Many people commented on Conway’s appearance in a 2020 interview with Fox News, saying he looked “10 years younger.”

The then-53-year-old adverser had flawless skin, contoured makeup, and full-bodied curls in her normally wavy hair.

Conway’s youthful and refreshed appearance drew explanations from Twitter users.

Some speculated that she had gotten more sleep, while others speculated that she had changed her hairstyle.

"Wow you looked spectacular today – 10 years younger and what was it? More sleep hair style? Anyway you look great save this day for reference if you had an artist be sure to point this out

Some speculated that Conway’s glow was achieved through the use of a filter, while others suspected she achieved it in another way.

“I believe we call that’refreshed’ in Hollywood,” actress Kristen Johnson said in response to Conway’s new look, implying that the White House adviser received more than just a haircut and a top-notch makeup artist.

