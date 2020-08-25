Kellyanne Conway Leaving Trump Administration To Focus On Family

Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway announced Sunday she is leaving her White House job at the end of the month, a surprising announcement that follows a public airing of grievances by 15 year-old daughter, Claudia.

George Conway, a vocal critic of his wife’s boss, President Donald Trump, also said he was withdrawing from his work with The Lincoln Project. Both cited the pressing need to focus on their shattered family as the reason for their decisions.

“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes,” said Kellyanne Conway, who has four children with her husband — Claudia and her twin brother, George IV, and younger daughters Charlotte and Vanessa.

“We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

There was no immediate word on whether Kellyanne Conway would still speak Wednesday at the Republican National Convention.

The sudden disengagement from politics by the “Odd Couple” Conways came just one day after the outright and very public rebellion by their feisty eldest daughter, Claudia. On Saturday she took to Twitter to announce she was seeking emancipation.

Following her parent’s announcements, Claudia quickly backed-off from her confrontation with her parents Sunday, tweeting, “this is becoming way too much so i am taking a mental health break from social media. see y’all soon. thank you for the love and support. no hate to my parents please.” She attached a red heart emoji to the end of the sentence.

It was only on Saturday when @claudiamconwayy stunned the world with a tweet saying, “i’m devastated that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare.”

She followed that up a minute later with another tweet:”i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life.”

Another tweet four minutes later said, “my mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.”

Then she slammed her father, George, one of the most vocal Republican critics of Trump saying, “as for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. we just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. stop “stanning” him.”

Claudia Conway has more than 600,000 TikTok followers, 296,000 Twitter followers and 89,000 Instagram followers. She has previously called Trump “a horrible person.”