Kellyanne Conway’s husband George reignites feud with Trump by ripping ‘sucker’ supporters

THE outspoken husband of Kellyanne Conway has reignited his feud with Donald Trump by ripping the president’s “sucker” supporters who fall for his lies.

George Conway used dozens of claims made by Trump to construct an “endorsement” of the president on Monday in a Washington Post opinion article titled “I (still) believe in the president, and in the president.”

The searing opinion piece by conservative attorney and husband of White House presidential counselor starts off as if it was an endorsement.

“I believe the president Made America Great Again. I believe we need him reelected to Make America Great Again,” George Conway wrote and attached links about Trump’s claims throughout the article.

“I believe Joe Biden is ‘Sleepy’ and ‘weak.’ I believe Biden could ‘hurt God’ and the Bible.”

During President Trump’s speech at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland last week, he shockingly said that Joe Biden is “against God” and will “hurt the Bible” if he wins the election.

“He’s against God, he’s against guns, he’s against energy – our kind of energy,” President Trump said on August 6.

Trump’s comments came just hours after he slammed Biden saying that he would remove American’s second amendment rights.

Conway wrote in his op-ed: “I believe that if Biden is elected, there will be ‘no religion, no anything,’ and he would confiscate all guns, ‘immediately and without notice.’

“He would ‘abolish’ ‘our great,’ ‘beautiful suburbs,’ not to mention ‘the American way of life.’ There would be ‘no windows, no nothing’ in buildings.”

On July 17, Trump made an appeal to white suburban voters and claimed that Biden would threaten their way of life by denouncing a proposal – put forward by a “unity” task force composed of people appointed by Biden and former primary rival Senator Bernie Sanders — to achieve “net-zero” carbon emissions for all new buildings by 2030.

The president claimed that this means “no window, no nothing.”

Conway’s op-ed continued: “I believe the president ‘aced’ a ‘very hard’ impairment test, and that his ‘very surprised’ doctors found this ‘unbelievable.’ I believe it was ‘amazing’ he remembered five words, such as ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV’ — in correct order. I believe he took the SAT himself.

“I believe the president’s suggestions that physicians should try injecting patients with household disinfectants, and shining ultraviolet light inside their bodies, make perfect sense.”

“I believe that the president has done a tremendous job fighting the virus – and that he shouldn’t ‘take responsibility at all’ – even though about 160,000 Americans have died. I believe the virus ‘is what it is.'”

The husband of White House presidential counselor continues to lay out Trump’s claims, attacks, blunders, and alleged acts of corruption in his piece.

What’s more, the Conway family affairs and their (dis)approval of the president has been making headlines more frequently as teen daughter Claudia continues to rip her parents and Trump.

Last week, Claudia reposted one of the president’s tweets with the caption “you’re a f**king idiot” followed by a heart emoji.

Claudia’s x-rated tweet was in response to Trump stating that schools should reopen amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, Claudia also slammed her mom for trying to stop her social media activities.

Earlier this month, Claudia made a Twitter comeback and hit out at Donald Trump for using the “racist” phrase “china virus” and has backed Joe Biden.

She also asked progressive Democratic Rep of New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to adopt her.

Claudia first went viral after making TikTok videos mocking Trump, and encouraging people to vote against him.

Claudia’s mother’s ad George’s wife Kellyanne Conway has worked as Counselor to the President of the United States since 2017.