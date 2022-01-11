Kelsey Anderson’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.

What is Kelsey Anderson’s current location?

KELSEY Anderson is a Buffalo, New York-based award-winning news anchor.

Anderson spent the majority of her journalism career in Idaho and New York before returning to her home state.

Kelsey Anderson is a reporter for Channel 4 WIVB in New York, which is a CBS affiliate.

In March of 2018, Anderson began anchoring for them.

Anderson worked as an anchor in Idaho for a number of years before joining Channel 4 WIVB.

She lived in Boise, Idaho’s capital, for four and a half years during her life and career.

Kelsey Anderson attended Orchard Park High School and received her diploma.

Anderson went on to Ithaca College and earned a journalism degree.

She worked as a broadcast news reporter in Boise, Idaho, after graduating from college.

She received numerous awards during her time in the Gem State.

In 2017, Anderson was named “Best Anchor” by the Idaho State Broadcasters’ Association.

Kelsey Anderson grew up in Orchard Park, New York, where she spent the majority of her childhood.

Anderson returned to New York after a successful career in Idaho.

Anderson stated in her WIVB profile that she is “so excited to be back living and working in the Queen City!”

“Kelsey is ecstatic to be back, telling the stories of the amazing people of WNY,” her profile continues.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with The US Sun team?

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.