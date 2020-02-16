Kelvin Fletcher and wife kiss after he was seen with Oti Mabuse

Kelvin Fletcher’s wife proved all was forgiven as she kissed him goodbye at the train station on Tuesday.

Just hours before, the mother-of-two was pictured without her wedding ring after being left ‘upset and angry’ that he partied until 3am with his dance partner Oti Mabuse on Friday.

A source close to Kelvin, 36, said the Strictly champ rushed home to ‘reassure her all is good between them’ after Liz unfollowed him on social media – yet later in the day she took to social media to defend her decision to remove her wedding ring.

Liz was every inch the doting wife as she dropped him off to catch his train.

The couple appeared to have an emotional goodbye, with Kelvin, who looked dapper in a tweed jacket and flat cap, wrapping his arm around his wife before pulling her in for a lengthy kiss.

Earlier in the day, the mother-of-two looked stony-faced as she emerged from their family home carrying a bag of clothes to her car.

The actress, who was pictured for the first time since unfollowing her husband on Instagram, was noticeably not wearing her silver diamond engagement ring and wedding band and continued to leave her rings off later in the day.

Kelvin’s representatives denied she was dropping off his clothes.

Eliza has since broken her silence on social media, denying any reports of marital strife.

She posted: ”That ring is heavy. It only comes out on special occasions! Oh and it was fake tan day #nodrama here’.

Liz was reportedly ‘upset and angry’ her husband was pictured enjoying a night cap until 3am on Saturday morning with his dancer partner Oti Mabuse.

A source revealed Liz was unhappy with Kelvin going out partying while she was at home caring for their two children, Marnie, three, and Milo, one.

Liz decided to unfollow Kelvin on Instagram after it got ‘too much’ seeing the pictures of her husband out late at night.

Kelvin was seen with his arm around Oti’s waist as they waited to be let into the hotel, following the evening out with the rest of their Strictly Live Tour co-stars.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Naturally Liz wasn’t happy after finding out Kelvin had been out late drinking with the Strictly lot.

‘It wasn’t easy for her to see him still out at 3:35am, while she’s at home looking after their two young children. Any woman would be upset if they were in the same situation.

‘In the heat of the moment she unfollowed him on Instagram, it was just a shock for her to see him out so late.’

‘But now she’s had the chance to speak to Kelvin face-to-face after he came home and they’re spending today together, she feels silly for unfollowing him and admits she acted on impulse.’

Kelvin rushed home to be with his family in a bid to reassure Liz.

A source told The Mirror: ‘He is home now and everything is fine. Kelvin could have been out with Johannes Radebe and fellow professional Graziano di Prima and her response would have been exactly the same.’

The Sun reports Oti, who married her husband Marius Lepure in 2016, is ‘mortified’ their close friendship is causing issues in their marriage.

A source told the website: ‘Eliza and the children mean everything to Kelvin. He has told Eliza she has nothing to worry about.

‘Their family think they’ll come through but it’s not going to be easy. Oti feels mortified.’

Kelvin and Liz are childhood sweethearts who grew up down the road from one another in Royton, Lancashire, and shared their first kiss at just eight years old. However they officially got together two years after she finished university.

They were engaged in 2015, after Kelvin proposed on the beach during a romantic trip to Wales.