Kelvin Fletcher, the winner of Strictly Come Dancing, swaps Emmerdale for his own farm tonight on television.

Tonight on TV: Kelvin Fletcher, the winner of Strictly Come Dancing, trades Emmerdale for his own farm.

On Sky Atlantic, The White Lotus is shown again, and Prince Philip’s cousin appears on Keeping Up with the Aristocrats.

BBC One at 8.30pm.

Despite being a complete novice, a well-known TV personality purchases some land and attempts to farm it.

The BBC’s cameras are following former Emmerdale actor and Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin Fletcher as he attempts to work his newly acquired 120-acre plot in the Peak District, possibly inspired by the success of Jeremy Clarkson’s exploits in the Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm.

Fletcher, an Oldham native, admits, “I couldn’t be more of a townie really,” while Liz is allergic to horses, hay, and cats.

Fortunately, Fletcher’s sheep-farming neighbor Gilly was on hand to assist him in shearing and worming sheep while muttering things like “Is he always such a blinking wuss?”

Channel 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Because it focuses on some of the more colorful characters among the 17,000 employees at two Newcastle infirmaries, the jaunty swing-music soundtrack immediately tells you that this new hospital documentary is going for lighter shades than most similar programs.

We meet Sean, a chatty clinical nurse, Kate, the hospital’s head chaplain, and her dog Poppy, a “staff welfare hound” who soothes stressed coworkers, as well as patients.

8 p.m. on ITV

Bradley Walsh has to be one of Hollywood’s hardest workers, even finding time for some new hair-raising adventures with his son, Barney.

This time, they set out on a 3,000-mile journey across Europe, beginning in Croatia, where they swing off the roof of Hajduk Split’s football stadium before competing on aqua bikes against a former world champion.

ITV at 9 p.m.

It’s surprising that viewers would want anything more to do with the aristocracy after the BBC’s big Christmas drama, A Very British Scandal – but this indulgent new docuseries (narrated, of course, by Simon Callow) assumes that the fascination still exists.

It follows four branches of Britain’s most prominent toff dynasties who have opened their beautiful but ruinously expensive homes to the cameras (presumably for monetary reasons).

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Prince Philip’s cousin and the first semi-royal to marry someone of the same gender, and Princess Olga Romanoff, who runs her own (entertaining) tour company at her 13th-century manor, are among them.

BBC Four, 9 p.m.

“Money is money,” one says.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy