Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Enjoy Dinner Date With Kylie After Flirty Messages On Instagram

Kendall Jenner stepped out with NBA star Devin Booker and her sister Kylie Jenner to enjoy some quality time together over the weekend.

On Saturday, Kendall reunited with Booker. They grabbed dinner together at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, Calif. The two were joined by her sister, Kylie, People reported.

Kendall sported a cream-colored slip dress and paired it with an off-white cardigan, nude mules and a baguette bag. Meanwhile, Kylie donned a strapless plaid set and beige heels.

On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns’ shooting guard dressed for comfort by sporting a black hoodie and jeans. He paired his get-up with black and blue Air Jordan sneakers and a baseball cap.

Kendall and Booker’s sighting happened after they exchanged flirty messages on social media. The 24-year-old model shared a glammed up clip on Instagram and captioned it with strawberry emoji.

Booker left a comment on the post saying, “I like strawberries.” Kendall then responded by commenting four strawberry emoji.

Kendall has a history of dating NBA players. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star previously dated Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons and Detroit Pistons superstar Blake Griffin. In April, when TMZ shared snaps of Kendall and Booker enjoying a road trip in Sedona, several reacted and some even made suggestive jokes about NBA payers “passing” her around.

“Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner,” one commented.

Kendall clapped back at the trolls in a fiery tweet.

“They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch,” Kendall wrote.

Kylie reacted to her sister’s tweet. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul retweeted Kendall’s message and wrote, “lmfao tweet of the year.”

Kendall and Booker didn’t address the dating rumors. However, those who saw them during their trip in April said the pair looked like a couple. But sources close to the two insisted at the time that they were just friends.

“Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group,” one source told TMZ.

“They took a road trip for some much-needed air.”