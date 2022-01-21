Kenneth Branagh’s heartbreaking but rose-tinted account of a childhood during the Troubles, Belfast, is a heartbreaking but rose-tinted tale of a childhood during the Troubles.

Belfast, a heart-wrenching but rose-tinted account of a childhood during the Troubles by Kenneth Branagh is a heart-wrenching but rose-tinted tale of a childhood during the Troubles by Kenneth Branagh.

Belfast, review: Kenneth Branagh’s touching but rose-tinted account of a childhood during the Troubles is both heartbreaking and hopeful.

The film is based on Branagh’s own family’s experiences in Northern Ireland during the 1960s.

It’s heartbreaking at times, but it also has a Hallmark card feel to it.

The meticulously framed black-and-white imagery of Belfast demonstrates how hard director Kenneth Branagh has worked to create a masterpiece.

This is a semi-autobiographical story about Branagh’s family fleeing Northern Ireland for England to escape civil unrest.

Thanks to a strong ensemble cast, a backdrop of The Troubles, and a sterile distillation of art house cinema influences, it succeeds in tugging at the heartstrings.

It’s so good that you can see it grabbing them one by one.

It’s appealing in and of itself, but it’s also pretty and tidy – far too tidy and tidy to conjure up images of Belfast in the late 1960s.

From the first overhead shot, the neighborhood where nine-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill) lives with his mother (Caitriona Balfe), father (Jamie Dornan), and affectionate, grumbling grandparents (Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds) appears strangely inert and choreographed.

The film includes street sweepers, shopkeepers, and children kicking a football; it almost feels like it’s about to become a musical rather than a coming-of-age drama.

The street, however, quickly takes on the appearance of a war zone, with barricades erected to prevent sectarian violence.

Ma tries to keep the family together while Pa, who is unable to find work at home, travels to London on a regular basis.

As the pressures mount, from the deteriorating political situation to family financial struggles, Buddy is exposed to the realities of adult problems.

However, every plot development feels too obviously like a lesson, and seeing the world through the eyes of a child feels uncomfortably, flatteningly simplistic for a subject that remains so complex and divisive: one local tough guy seems to represent all unionist attitudes; Buddy’s school crush on a Catholic girl serves as a very dense indicator of childlike innocence in the face of The Troubles.

When the situation reaches a breaking point and they decide to leave their home, you feel bad for them, especially given the actors’ touching performances.

The scenes between Dornan and Balfe, in particular, are heartwarming.

Jude Hill

