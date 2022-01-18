Kenny Miller, an ex-Rangers player, had his car set alight in front of his Lanarkshire home.

Kenny Miller, an ex-Rangers player, had his car set alight outside his Lanarkshire home.

The former Scotland captain’s Audi Q7 is thought to have been targeted in Hamilton earlier this month, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Outside a family member’s home, thugs set fire to ex-Scotland captain Kenny Miller’s car.

While parked near the flat in Hamilton, the former Rangers star’s car is said to have been doused in accelerant and set on fire.

The suspects are thought to have been disturbed before the fire started, according to the Daily Record.

The Audi Q7, on the other hand, is thought to have been severely damaged.

The 42-year-old was among the latest high-profile figures to be targeted in fire attacks, which also included his former Gers teammate Allan McGregor and ex-Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell.

“Kenny says he has no idea why this happened or what prompted it,” a source said. “The family is completely in the dark.”

“He makes every effort to keep his professional and personal lives separate.

“With a new baby and Kenny’s new job, they’ve got a lot on their plate right now.”

“It’s unbelievable that this happened to them.”

The Edinburgh native had a illustrious career as a top striker in Scottish football.

Miller spent time at Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Wolves, and Derby County, among other clubs on both sides of the Border.

Miller also represented Scotland on 69 occasions, scoring 18 goals.

In 2020, he completed his playing career with Partick Thistle before moving to Australia to coach at Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Miller and his wife Laura, who married in 2010, have since returned to Scotland.

Miller was named Falkirk’s assistant head coach earlier this month.

In November, the couple, who have three children together, launched their own media company.

They are listed as directors of KandL Media Ltd, a company that is thought to have been formed to channel Miller’s TV and radio earnings.

On Saturday, January 8, Police Scotland confirmed that officers were dispatched to a scene.

“Around 12.05 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, officers were called after an attempt was made to set a vehicle on fire in a car,” a spokesman said.

