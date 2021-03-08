Kenya Airways implements Travel Pass for seamless travel amid COVID-19

NAIROBI, March 5 (Xinhua) — Kenya Airways said Friday it has partnered with the African Union and the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to implement the Trusted Travel Pass to enable safe and seamless international travel.

The Travel Pass, developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), is a digital platform to help passengers easily and securely manage their international travel in line with any government requirements for COVID-19 testing and vaccine information.

Julius Thairu, Kenya Airways acting chief commercial officer, said the Trusted Travel Pass enables Kenya Airways passengers to verify compliance easily and securely to COVID-19 test or vaccine travel requirements to their destination of choice.

“We are incredibly proud to be part of AU and Africa CDC journey ensuring hassle-free and compliant travel across the world, while preventing cross border spread of COVID-19 infection,” he added.

The platform is designed to be incorporated into airlines’ own apps, so travelers by air easily understand what they need before they fly. The travelers will also be able to share the test and vaccination certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate travel through the Trusted Testing Code (TT Code) which shows that the test was done in an approved Trusted Lab.

The TT Code is used as evidence of the test to generate a Travel Code (TC) for international travel. TT Code and TC are standard travel clearance requirements for international travel in a health emergency. Enditem