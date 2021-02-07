Kenya braces for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out amid quest for normalcy

NAIROBI, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Kenya’s ministry of health has set up robust measures in place to facilitate a seamless roll-out of the vaccine against COVID-19 by mid-February as the country hastens a return to normalcy, senior officials said.

Willis Akhwale, chairman of the COVID-19 taskforce for vaccine deployment and the vaccination process said the country was fully prepared to inoculate its citizens against the virus.

“Immediately the vaccines arrive, we are ready to start vaccination. The infrastructure that was set up to handle immunization against measles, yellow fever and whooping cough gives us a head start in COVID-19 vaccination,” Akhwale said during an interview at a local television station.

He said the ministry of health has ordered 24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from British-Swedish pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca and expects them to start arriving in the second week of February.

The first batch of vaccines will benefit high-risk population groups including health workers, police, teachers, the elderly, and the terminally ill.

Akhwale said that about 20 percent of the Kenyan population will be inoculated when the first batch of vaccines arrive in the country.

He said that nine vaccine storage facilities spread across the country have been reactivated to handle logistics of mass inoculation against the coronavirus that will be conducted in phases.

The official said that the establishment of a robust infrastructure to support vaccination against COVID-19 will be accompanied by public education to dispel myths that could derail its acceptance.

“We know there are a lot of untruths that are peddled out there, and people may be hesitant based on untruths. The taskforce will listen to everybody. Where there are untruths and myths, we will address them,” said Akhwale.

He said that cultural and religious leaders will be engaged to help disseminate positive information about the COVID-19 vaccine in order to boost its acceptance among local communities.

“We wish to reiterate that vaccines will be optional, nobody will be inoculated by force. The task at hand is to explain to citizens the importance of this vaccine against novel coronavirus,” said Akhwale.

He spoke amid concerted efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve and hasten a return to normalcy even as the country registered a slight increase in positivity rate.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Kenya rose to 101,159 on Wednesday after 150 out of a sample size of 3,117 tested positive for the virus.

So far, the national fatality tally stands at 1,769 after three patients succumbed to the disease. The total number of recoveries has hit 84,060. Enditem