Kenya confirms 12 new COVID-19 cases, 246 in total

NAIROBI, April 17 (Xinhua) — Kenya’s health ministry said Friday 12 more people tested positive to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of those infected to 246.

Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary for health, told a news conference at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi that the 12 cases are from 450 samples tested since Thursday.

Kagwe said among the latest cases, five are hotel workers and four are contact tracing. The medical personnel have stepped up testing of more people as part of moves to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Kenya, which has so far 53 recoveries and 11 deaths, is leaving nothing to chance as it ramps up interventions to contain the pandemic amid grave threat to public health, economy and national security.

He said the ministry is working to expand its testing capacity so that contacts of COVID-19 patients can be tested within the shortest time possible to control the spread of the pandemic. Enditem