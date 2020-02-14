Kenya lauds China’s efforts to contain novel coronavirus

NAIROBI, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Kenya on Thursday praised the Chinese government for its relentless efforts to contain the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The Kenyan government commended China for “the efforts it has undertaken to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus disease-19 in China and in particular, in keeping safe and healthy Kenyan students caught up at the epicenter of the epidemic,” the country’s health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said there has been no confirmed case of the viral disease, known as COVID-19, in the country as it continues to maintain a heightened surveillance system at all points of entry, health facilities and communities.

“So far, the ministry through its surveillance system, has been able to pick seven suspected cases who have all tested negative for the disease,” the statement said, adding that there have been no new suspected cases since Feb. 7.

The ministry also assured the public that the Kenyan government is working with other agencies to strengthen its capacity to mitigate the consequences of any potential importation of the novel coronavirus.

Some 400 health workers in both public and private health facilities and at points of entry have been informed on how to deal with suspected cases.