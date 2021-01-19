Kenya launches security operation after death of police officer

NAIROBI, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Kenya said Monday it has launched an extensive and sustained security operation in the Kapedo area in the northwest region targeting the criminals who laid an ambush against police officers during which a senior paramilitary police officer was killed and two others injured on Sunday.

Fred Matiang’i, Interior Cabinet Secretary who condemned what he termed a premeditated, cold-blooded, heinous attack on the security personnel, said more personnel have since been sent to the area to hunt down the attackers.

“This operation will be extensive and sustained as we meticulously comb through every nook and cranny in the area until we find the last criminal,” Matiang’ii said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

Matiang’ii said the region has claimed the lives of several security officers and citizens.

Gunmen have in the past week laid a siege in the area causing a standoff for almost five days.

Clashes between the rival cattle herding pastoralists in the region are common, with herders often carrying guns to protect their animals. Enditem