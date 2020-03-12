Kenya men’s beach volleyball team withdraws from Olympic qualifier over coronavirus

NAIROBI, March 10 (Xinhua) — Kenya has pulled out of the men’s beach volleyball Continental Cup in Banjul, Gambia, an African qualifier for the Tokyo Olympic Games, amid coronavirus fears.

The team has been asked to withdraw after the Kenya government banned foreign travel for, or the hosting of, international sport over the threat of the coronavirus.

“We received communication that the government had cancelled the trip and it’s just not this discipline alone, but the directive cuts across all sports. It’s unfortunate that the coronavirus has denied the chance for our teams that might have qualified for the third round and gone all the way to the Olympics,” said Kenya Volleyball Federation vice president Charles Nyaberi on Tuesday in Nairobi.

The beach volleyball tournament, which was to serve as the second phase of the road to Tokyo, will be played from March 13-16 in Gambia.

The withdrawal of Kenya’s men’s team follows a similar move by their women’s side, which was denied departure clearance by the country’s health ministry on their way to Abuja, Nigeria.

The men’s tournament in Banjul will now only have Africa Games champions Gambia as well as Mauritius, Botswana and South Sudan.

The top two sides will progress to the final round in April, where eight teams will meet to decide who claims the African berth at the Tokyo Olympics.

Coach Patrick Owino said the decision is devastating.

“I failed to participate in the Olympics as a player and thought, with my new role as coach, I will get the chance to go to Tokyo. Now it is clear, that dream is shattered,” said Owino on Tuesday in Nairobi.

Waithaka Kioni, the Chief of Mission of the Kenya Team to the Tokyo Olympics, remained adamant the country will still hit its 100-participant target despite judo, swimming, karate and now beach volleyball failing to secure a ticket in their qualifiers; mainly due to the coronavirus threat. The Olympic games will run from July 24 to Aug. 9 in Japan’s capital.

“We are still hopeful to enter more than 100 athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Let the athletes continue training despite the challenge of the coronavirus. We will keep on monitoring the situation and until the International Olympic Committee (IOC) calls off the games, we must continue with the preparations and qualifications campaign,” said Kioni.