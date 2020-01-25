Kenya on course to host World U-20 Athletics Championships

NAIROBI, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Kenya remains on course to host the World U-20 Athletics championships in Nairobi in July.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Sports Amina Mohamed allayed any fears the country will fall behind saying every material required for the competition was available and only little time was required to put them in specific places required.

The competition, which will have over 70 teams from across the globe, will run from July 7-12 in Nairobi.

“The main concern is the warm-up track that has not been laid. We will be laying the artificial track in the next few weeks. I think it is doable in a short time because we are not going to carry out major works,” Amina said on Friday.

Germany, China, Jamaica, Qatar, Bahrain and Uganda have all expressed interest to pitch their training camp in the country, specifically in Eldoret, two months prior to the championships.

A total of 43 countries and regions secured medals in the last championships held in Tampere, Finland where Kenya reigned supreme winning six gold, four silver and one bronze medals.

Jamaica was second, followed by USA and Ethiopia. China was in position 13 with one gold and a silver.

World Athletics awarded Kenya the hosting rights of the U-20 Junior Championships to Kenya back in 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Last year, officials from the World Athletics, were in Nairobi to inspect the organization structure and gave a thumbs up sign.

“The next inspection tour is in February. We will have done what World Athletics want us to do and hopeful meet their expectations,” said Michael Rabar, the chief executive of the organizing committee for the championship. Enditem