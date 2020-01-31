Kenya optimistic to have over 100 athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics

NAIROBI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Kenyan Olympic chief Paul Tergat is optimistic that the country will hit its target and have over 100 athletes qualified for the Tokyo Games, which starts from July 24 to Aug. 9.

Kenya had 89 athletes at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in Brazil and NOCK president Tergat feels the huge talent in the country will be able to force their way through the rigorous continental qualifiers and make it to Tokyo.

Volleyball and rugby teams have boosted the record of disciplines the country will take to Japan, pushing the number closer to its target.

Tergat said in Nairobi on Monday evening that Kenya still has high chances of seeing its athletes make it in fencing, bowling, softball, judo, wrestling, and shooting.

The country has set aside 12 million shillings (120,000 U.S. dollars) to help the remaining 20 federations to qualify for the Olympics.

“We understand that some of our federations have been struggling financially so as a committee, we have decided to step in with some little financial assistance,” Tergat said.

“We have been working round the clock to see that more sports federations qualify for the Olympics.”

Kenya won 13 medals in Rio – six gold, six silver and one bronze, a target which Tergat is certain the country will improve and set a new milestone for future generations.

“We have the capacity to challenge for the medals beyond athletics. boxing, rugby, and volleyball offer Kenya a better avenue to supplement on what track and field offers,” he added.

Kenya will also utilize the quota system provided by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to field athletes in the country’s fringe sports like swimming and softball.

“This is the year whereby most of the qualification starts and we would like to help our federations because we realized that we have been losing out on the opportunity in the previous years. There are some new entrants to the Olympics and we are in discussion to see how more we can help them,” said Francis Mutuku, NOCK secretary-general.