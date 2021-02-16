Kenya partners with private sector to impart digital skills amid COVID-19 job losses

NAIROBI, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Kenya has partnered with the private sector to impart digital skills to the country’s youth amid COVID-19 pandemic job losses, a senior government official said on Monday.

Betty Maina, cabinet secretary, Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development told a media briefing in Nairobi that one million people who lost jobs in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be required to enhance their skills in order to boost their employability.

“The partnership will see private sector players address a digital skills gap within the market through the rich digital learning and skilling initiative. The program will target individuals who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 economic downturn that led to numerous job losses in the country,” Maina said.

The ministry will partner with Stanbic Kenya Foundation to provide digital skills training to over 50,000 entrepreneurs in the next one year and the number of beneficiaries will reach 500,000 in the next three years.

Maina observed that the digital landscape is transforming rapidly, and Kenya must adapt to the new changes to keep its citizens employable.

“The government believes technology will play a key role in transforming the economy and creating employment. In this regard, we welcome the private sector in supporting the government’s efforts to advance our digital strategy,” she added.

The government official revealed that in the advent of COVID-19, several institutions and organizations are changing their business models and turning to digital platforms to stay connected with their customers and other key stakeholders. Enditem