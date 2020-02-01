Kenya: Plague of billions of locusts could get 500 times bigger

The worst outbreak of desert locusts in Kenya in 70 years could grow 500 times bigger by June and invade even more countries unless it is immediately brought under control, says Oxfam.

Swarms of billions of locusts have been sweeping across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia and could invade Uganda and South Sudan.

A smaller swarm of millions of insects can get through enough food for 35,000 people in just one day, according to the UN.

One swarm is estimated to contain billions of locusts and is big enough to cover Greater London.

The Regional Director of Oxfam in Horn, East and Central Africa, said that 25.5million people are suffering from hunger and severe malnutrition.

A large desert locust plague can contain up to 150 million individuals per square kilometre, with half a million locusts weighing approximately one tonne.

One tonne of locusts eats as much food in one day as about 10 elephants, 25 camels or 2,500 people. The insects can destroy at least 200 tonnes of vegetation per day.

‘Ethiopia has been in continuous drought since 2015 and then recently hit with floods that have all but destroyed the harvest.

‘This locust infestation has now destroyed hundreds of square kilometres of vegetation in the Amhara and Tigray regions since November 2019. The cyclone in early December 2019 made the presence of locusts stronger.

‘Local authorities are addressing situation, but they need more help,’ Zigomo said.

The locust swarms have increased significantly over the past month in across 13 Kenyan counties including Isiolo, Samburu, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River, Marsabit, Laikipia, Mandera, Kitui, Baringo, Meru, Embu and Turkana.

These same counties have experienced devastating droughts and floods in recent years and over three million people there have been facing extreme levels of food insecurity.

The swarms are destroying pasture for livestock and which will likely devastate the upcoming planting season.

In Somalia, tens of thousands of hectares of land have been affected in Somaliland, Puntland and Galmudug (Mudug), as mature swarms hit the Garbahare area near the Kenyan border.

Locusts are also reported to be travelling south to Somalia’s Gedo region leaving a trail of destroyed farms.

Operations are underway in the northeast (Puntland) to control the swarms that continue to move towards the central and southern areas.

Insecurity in some of these parts is hampering efforts to survey and control the infestations.

Oxfam is part of a network of local partner organisations that is monitoring how much further damage the locusts will cause to local food crops.

‘We are making plans that include providing cash assistance to people most-in-need, particularly small-holder farmers and pastoralists, so they are able to buy food and fodder for their livestock,’ said Zigomo.

The UN Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) estimates that Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia need $70million between them to tackle the plague.

Oxfam is calling on donors to fund this response immediately, in order to avoid more people falling hungry and using up whatever assets they have to buy food.