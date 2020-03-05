Kenya pulls out of beach volleyball Continental Cup, cites coronavirus threat in Nigeria

NAIROBI, March 5 (Xinhua) — Kenya government stopped the women beach volleyball team from travelling to Abuja, Nigeria for the Continental Cup, a qualifier for the Tokyo Olympic Games, due to the coronavirus concerns.

This ultimately ends Kenya’s hopes of making a breakthrough to compete for the first time at the Olympic stage in beach volleyball.

While the Kenyan team was ready to depart to Abuja on Wednesday night, Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo told Kenya Olympic Team Chief de Mission Waithaka Kioni that they could not get clearance from the Ministry of Health.

“No national team can be cleared by the Ministry of Health to travel to any country that has positive cases of coronavirus recorded,” Okudo said on Thursday.

On Feb 28, Nigeria became the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to confirm a positive case of the coronavirus. The patient is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and flew into the commercial city of Lagos from Milan on Feb. 25.

Kenya now joins Cape Verde as the teams that have skipped the Group C competition of the Continental Cup, which starts on Friday and is to be taken by the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) as the qualifier tournament for African teams to Tokyo Olympics from July 24 to Aug. 9.

This now leaves Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Togo to battle it out with the top two teams moving to the final round in April. The winner of the eight-team finals will make the cut to the Tokyo Olympics.

“This ends our Olympic dream. It is a sad end for us,” Kenya player Gaudencia Makokha said.

The Kenyan team has two pairs of Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Agala, captain Phoscah Kasisi and Yvonne Wavinya. Mulinge said the decree by the government leaves them deflated.

“It is a big loss to the volleyball family. The girls had a big chance of qualifying for Olympics. I pity the players,” said Mulinge.