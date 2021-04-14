Kenya reports 26 more virus deaths, over 990 cases

ANKARA

Kenya reported 26 more COVID-19 fatalities and 991 infections on Tuesday.

A total of 6,417 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Kenya’s overall count now stands at 147,147, including 2,394 deaths and 99,580 recoveries.

As of Monday, some 526,026 people have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, including 122,984 health workers, 42,343 security officers, 76,753 teachers and 283,946 “members of the public who include those at 58 years and above,” the ministry said.

Kenya, a country of some 55 million, has been battling a third COVID-19 wave with a number of measures and restrictions, including a ban on all movement by road, rail, or air from and to high-risk areas.

The Kenyan counties under lockdown include the capital Nairobi, along with Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu, and Nakuru.

There is also a nationwide curfew from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. local time.