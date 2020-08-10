Kenya reports 599 more coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

ANKARA

With three more fatalities, the coronavirus-linked death toll in Kenya has reached 423, authorities announced Monday.

“We have lost 3 more patients to the disease. This brings the total number of fatalities to 423,” the Health Ministry quoted Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe as saying.

As many as 599 new cases, and 534 recoveries were also confirmed in the last 24 hours, he added.

The new numbers pushed the infection tally in the East African country to 26,436. Some 13,495 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Lockdown restrictions to curb the virus’s spread were lifted on July 6. However, a dusk-to-dawn curfew is still in place.

President Uhuru Kenyatta extended on July 27 the nightly curfew for 30 days, and banned alcohol sales in restaurants.

Schools and colleges, among other educational institutions, are closed till 2021. Universities, however, continue to offer virtual learning opportunities.